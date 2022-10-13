Traffic jam at Putlighar chowk, No.22 rly crossing in Amritsar; commuters troubled lot

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 12

Heavy traffic jams at Putlighar chowk and 22 number railway crossing irked the residents, commuters and shopkeepers in the area. The encroachment by shopkeepers and vendors is one of the major reasons for the long traffic jams. The residents arriving to shop for the festival season ahead are the major suffers because of these congestions in traffic.

To add to the trouble, the 22 number railway crossing is closed for the next 20 days for the construction of an overbridge. Traffic is being diverted to the Pipali Sahib road which further leads to congestion at Putlighar Chowk.

The residents have to travel 3 km more to cross the railway line as Rigo Bridge and Kot Khalsa level crossing are the alternatives.

The commuters face inconvenience while crossing the Putlighar Chowk in the morning and evening. The students and teachers of schools, colleges and university regularly face jams in the morning and afternoon while commuting to work and back. Every evening, the vendors in Putlighar market also choke the road while displaying their ware.

“We have to cross the Putlighar Chowk daily to drop and pick our children in school. The traffic jam is a routine affair and we are planning to change the school of our wards,” said Raman, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura.