Traffic obstructed; commuters, tourists have another tough day

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 20

Commuters and tourists had to endure snarl-ups in various parts of the city as the traffic movement was hampered by the family members of a person who died in the Chattiwind area today.

Police officials stated that the resident of Hussainpura died a natural death. He was working as a driver with an automobile workshop. The family members were demanding compensation for his death as someone had misguided them about it following the death. They put the body on the road and blocked the traffic. However, after much persuasion they accepted to lift the blockade.

Meanwhile, the blockade once again disrupted the movement of vehicles on all major roads of the city during weekend. Sarbjit Singh, a resident of Mahan Singh Gate, said the traffic flow from Ram Talai Chowk to Bhandari Railway Over Bridge and on internal roads got affected. Long queues of passenger buses were seen on the GT road leading to the ISBT.

Harjit Singh, a resident of New Golden Avenue, said most of the people thought that farmers had once again blocked the traffic. He urged the government to find a solution so that disgruntled groups should not obstruct the traffic flow. People going to their works find themselves at the mercy of agitators and police. Rampant snarl-ups also deteriorate air quality in the city.