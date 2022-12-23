Traffic on road outside bus stand a norm

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

The traffic chaos caused by auto-rickshaws and buses outside the gate of the interstate bus terminal here is one of the biggest problems faced by commuters. Competing with each other to get passengers, the auto rickshaw drivers are never bothered about traffic rules and the safety of other commuters.

Auto-rickshaws parked outside wait for passengers in Amritsar on Thursday. Sunil Kumar

Crossing the stretch between Sangam Cinema and Sooraj-Chanda-Tara cinema, less than a kilometer in distance, is a Herculean task. The auto-rickshaw drivers park their vehicles in the middle of the road to wait for the passengers.

The city residents stated that buses entering and exiting the bus stand add to the chaos. “Unlike Jalandhar and Ludhiana bus stands where a leg of the flyover facilitates the entry and exit of buses directly on the bridge from inside the premises, our city does not have the same facility which causes traffic jams all through the day,” said a shopkeeper Sukhwant Singh.

The residents demanded that movement of the three-wheelers should be regulated to ease the flow of the traffic near the bus stand. To add to the trouble of the commuters, numerous fruit stalls and food stalls are set up on the road itself.

The commuters stated that entering the stretch in a car is risky as there is a high chance that the vehicle might get damaged. “Most people using cars avoid commuting on the stretch even as it costs them to travel a few kilometers extra due to frequent traffic jams,” said another shopkeeper Anil Kumar. He added that even their business is getting affected due to traffic jams.

The shopkeepers in the area also complained that many passengers at the bus stand urinate along the walls of the buildings especially during night and foul smell fills the entire area. “The public too is at fault here as there are many urinals inside the bus stand,” said another shopkeeper.