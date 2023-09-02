Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

Amritsar, September 1
The municipal corporation along with traffic police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 40 illegal diesel and petrol auto-rickshaws on the first day of the drive against three-wheelers that have outlived their specified age of 15 years here today. The MC had passed a resolution by using the powers given under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and banned the operation of 15-year-old diesel/petrol autos within the corporation limits.
Today, teams led by Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Regional Transport Officer Arshdeep Singh and senior traffic police officials initiated the drive. Five separate teams were constituted for each Assembly constituency and special nakas were laid at different intersections in the city. More than 40 auto-rickshaws were impounded and challans issued to their owners. The process of issuing challans and impounding autos would continue over the next few days too, said MC officials.
Hardeep Singh, Joint Municipal Commissioner, said that 15-year-old diesel and petrol autos had been completely banned in the city. He urged drivers of these vehicles to buy e-autos as soon as possible to avoid challan. They would get Rs 1.25 lakh subsidy and Rs 15,000 for the old auto.
According to information, more than 10,000 diesel/petrol autos were plying on the city roads even after the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to register diesel autos in the city in 2012. Around 3,200 diesel auto drivers were registered under the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project. Despite efforts by the MC staff, only 350 persons have purchased e-autos under the Smart City project.
Meanwhile, diesel and petrol auto-rickshaw drivers also gave a call for holding demonstrations in the city. Office-bearers of the auto-rickshaw union said they would meet the MLAs and also stage protest against the government’s move.
