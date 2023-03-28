Traffic police in action, issue 324 challans in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

Launching a drive against traffic violators, the traffic police remained in action today and challaned people for violating traffic norms. The police also warned the shopkeepers not to encroach upon roads.

The police were seen making announcements from their PCR vans asking the shopkeepers to keep their goods inside shops. The police also towed away wrongly parked vehicles from different roads, especially in the walled city area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said around 324 traffic violators were challaned by the traffic cops in the city. She said though the situation has improved but, still a lot of work was needed to be done.

“PCR teams were deputed for spreading awareness and made announcements not to encroach upon roads that often led to severe traffic jams,” she said, adding that from tomorrow legal action would be taken against the offenders. She said the public should cooperate with the police for regulating the traffic and made the city free from traffic mess and encroachments.

She said yesterday an SUV was impounded after its occupants tried to flee when they were signaled to stop. The occupants did not have any documents and had fixed black film on the windows.