Traffic police team to impound diesel autos, illegal e-rickshaws

Amritsar, June 30

Acting on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police (CP), a special team of traffic police officers was formed to impound old diesel autos and illegal e-rickshaws here today. The state government has asked to implement the ‘E-auto scheme’ under the Smart City project on a priority basis in Amritsar.

The government has issued instructions to the police to take urgent action to impound old diesel autos and illegal e-rickshaws. Today, a team of six traffic police officers was formed on the guidelines of the CP.

These officials will conduct checking at various chowks of the city on a daily basis, issue challans and impound illegal auto rickshaws. MC teams will also cooperate with the police. Officials of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) will also take action against the owners of old diesel autos and e-rickshaws.

The traffic police team issued challans against 15 vehicle owners on the first day today and warned drivers to stop plying illegal auto rickshaws which pollute the environment. The officials asked them to adopt e-autos as the old vehicles will be completely phased out

in the near future.

MC Commissioner-cum-Smart City CEO Sandeep Rishi appealed to all drivers to adopt e-autos to avoid action by the police administration and the RTA. He told them that they should get registered for e-autos as soon as possible to take advantage of the scheme under Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL).

Measures part of govt’s ‘E-auto scheme’

