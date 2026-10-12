Traffic signals missing on airport road, MP Aujla raises issue with Amritsar MC

Commuters heading to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport continue to face traffic jams, as three traffic signals remain uninstalled nearly a year after funds were made available, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has pointed out.

Aujla raised the issue with Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, highlighting the absence of traffic signals on the busy road.

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He said the delay was causing inconvenience to commuters and called for an early resolution of the problem.

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According to information gathered from MC officials, the airport road falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department. However, during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, the responsibility for installing three traffic signals on the stretch was assigned to the Municipal Corporation.

The civic body subsequently floated a tender for the work. However, no eligible bidder participated in the tendering process, resulting in the delay.