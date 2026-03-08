Tragedy strikes Tarn Taran family as two siblings die

A wave of shock gripped DSP Wali Gali in Tarn Taran after two minor siblings were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Danika (9) and her brother Aarav (6), children of Vishal Kumar and Neha.

According to family members, the children had brought fast food from a roadside vendor in the market on Saturday night and consumed it at home. Soon after eating, both reportedly started vomiting and complained of discomfort. Their parents initially gave them medicines at home, assuming it to be a minor food-related illness.

However, when the family tried to wake them up on Sunday morning, both children were found unresponsive. They were later declared dead, leaving the family devastated.

The bereaved family informed the city police station in Tarn Taran and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. They suspect that the fast food consumed by the children might have caused food poisoning.

Meanwhile, the roadside vendor from whom the children allegedly purchased the fast food has denied the allegations. He claimed that several other customers had bought food from his stall the same night and none had reported any health issues.

Police officials said the bodies have been sent to a hospital for a postmortem.