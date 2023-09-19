Train hard, train well, NCC DG tells cadets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

Lieutenant General Gurbir Pal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC), today visited the NCC Group Headquarter, Amritsar, and later interacted with principals of schools and colleges having NCC units at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).

Lt General Gurbir Pal Singh commenced his visit by paying homage to the brave martyrs at the War Memorial and thereafter accompanied by Brigadier Rohit Kumar, Group Commander, NCC, arrived at GNDU. The Lieutenant General addressed a gathering of NCC cadets, Associate NCC Officers, Caretaker NCC Officers and principals of various schools and colleges in and around Amritsar. Three Group Commanders of the NCC Directorate, Chandigarh, along with officers and permanent instructor staff of the NCC Group, Amritsar, were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt General Gurbir Pal Singh, called upon the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, maturity and selfless service as well as the highest standards of discipline and conduct, maintaining a spirit of camaraderie and teamwork cutting across the barriers of region, language, caste and creed. “The aim of the NCC is to enhance the self-confidence of cadets, deepen their value systems and provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation,” he asserted.

The officer also praised the work being done by the NCC Group Amritsar and its units in various fields and motivated the cadets to follow the concept of ‘Badhte Kadam – Aage Kadam’ in their life, that is one must move forward in life and never give up on their dreams. He also advised the cadets to be self-disciplined, train hard and train well. The interactive speech ended with questions from cadets.

He later awarded an ANO, three cadets and a civil staff of the NCC Group, Amritsar, with honours and awards for their achievements.

Around 250 cadets were present in the event from all units of Amritsar group. The awardees included Lt (Dr) Anjna Malhotra (ANO), Jyoti Sharma (Junior Assistant, NCC Group Headquarter), Senior Under Officer U/O Geetanjali Lalotra (24 Punjab Battalion NCC) and Cadet Gagandeep Singh (11th Punjab Battalion NCC).

Senior Under Officer Urvi (1st Punjab Battalion) of GNDU was also awarded for her efforts and outstanding performance.

