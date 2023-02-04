Training camp for youths from Feb 6

Amritsar, February 3
To enable youngsters to join the Army and to impart them technical education, the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) will impart free of cost training to interested youngsters at Ranike village from February 6. The camp will last till the recruitment in the Army and the Punjab Police is announced.
Camp in-charge Ravinder Singh said the boarding and lodging facility would be offered free of cost during the training session by the government. Besides, a stipend of Rs 400 per month would also be given to the youth. Aspirants, possessing the required educational and physical qualifications must reach at the camp site at 10 am on February 6.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...