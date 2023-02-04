Training camp for youths from Feb 6

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

To enable youngsters to join the Army and to impart them technical education, the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) will impart free of cost training to interested youngsters at Ranike village from February 6. The camp will last till the recruitment in the Army and the Punjab Police is announced.

Camp in-charge Ravinder Singh said the boarding and lodging facility would be offered free of cost during the training session by the government. Besides, a stipend of Rs 400 per month would also be given to the youth. Aspirants, possessing the required educational and physical qualifications must reach at the camp site at 10 am on February 6.