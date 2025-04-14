DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Training camp held for farmers at Jahangir village

Training camp held for farmers at Jahangir village

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:48 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
A training camp for farmers was organised at village Jahangir in circle Mudhal here today. The initiative was taken by Mandeep Singh, Agriculture Extension Officer, who made dedicated efforts to ensure maximum participation and benefit local farmers.

During the camp, the Agriculture Extension Officer provided detailed information about the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, urging farmers to complete their e-KYC, ensure land seeding and link their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts to avail the benefits of the scheme.

With the support of the Common Service Centre (CSC), Verka, several eligible beneficiaries completed their e-KYC process during the camp itself, making the scheme more accessible.

Dr Amarjeet Singh Bal, Plant Protection Officer, also addressed the gathering. Dr Bal shared vital tips on Kharif (summer) crop cultivation and encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices. He especially emphasised on not burning crop stubble (parali) after wheat harvesting, highlighting the environmental hazards and legal implications of stubble burning.

Local leaders including current Sarpanch Gurjoban Singh, former Sarpanch Amrik Singh, along with farmers Pargat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jaswant Singh and Jasbir Singh were present at the camp, showcasing strong community involvement.

