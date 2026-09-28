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Home / Amritsar / Training for Census field staff concludes

Training for Census field staff concludes

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:13 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Field trainers during a three-day training programme at Zila Parishad Hall in Amritsar.
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Forty field trainers from government colleges and schools have completed a three-day training programme for Census 2027 Phase-II (population enumeration), equipping them to train enumerators and supervisors who will carry out the household-level exercise across the district.

The training programme concluded at the Zila Parishad Hall here yesterday under the Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab. Assistant Director Swadesh Pratap Singh Shakya and master trainers Rajwinder Singh, Amritpal Singh and Charanjit Singh provided detailed training on various aspects of the Census.

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The field trainers, comprising teachers, lecturers and professors, will now train the enumerators and supervisors deployed in the district. The latter will visit households to conduct population enumeration through direct interviews with residents.

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During the three-day programme, the field trainers were briefed on the 40 questions to be asked during the Census and the correct methodology for asking them. They also received practical training in operating the Population Enumeration App (PE App).

Special practical sessions were held on preparing enumeration block maps, understanding the related technical aspects and addressing difficulties that may arise during the enumeration process.

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Providing details of the schedule, Shakya said the self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027 Phase-II would be conducted from November 16 to 30, while the actual population enumeration exercise would commence on December 1.

He said the enumeration of houseless persons would be undertaken from January 4, 2027, with the assistance of designated teams.

Regarding the PE App, Shakya said the application would be available for online operations. However, enumerators would not be able to carry out online data updation through the app between midnight and 6 am.

Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Vishal Wadhawan and Lavleen Sharma were also present. They urged the field trainers to discharge their responsibilities in the important national exercise with utmost integrity, accuracy and team spirit.

An earlier three-day training programme for field trainers was also organised from September 21 to 23.

Printed copies of the modules containing guidelines for Census 2027 Phase-II, along with other essential training materials and kits, were provided to the participants during the programme.

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