Training for cops on women’s safety

Amritsar, October 5
The National Commission for Women today organised a training programme for policemen regarding Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
The programme was organised at Guru Nanak Dev University here.
Neha Mahajan, special coordinator, along with Sharisha Sathi, senior psychologist and Aparna Dixit, counsellor and trainer, addressed the cops on the occasion. ADCP Parwinder Kaur and cops from the women cell attended the programme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...