Training for cops on women’s safety

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The National Commission for Women today organised a training programme for policemen regarding Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The programme was organised at Guru Nanak Dev University here.

Neha Mahajan, special coordinator, along with Sharisha Sathi, senior psychologist and Aparna Dixit, counsellor and trainer, addressed the cops on the occasion. ADCP Parwinder Kaur and cops from the women cell attended the programme.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU