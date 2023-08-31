Training for tests begins for armed force aspirants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

The government has started free of cost training for physical and written tests for senior secondary school passed candidates who are interested to join the defence and paramilitary forces at the ITI, Ranike.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, honorary Captain Ajit Singh said the candidates would be prepared for the physical test and the written paper.

Aspirants can enrol for training with photocopies of necessary documents. The official said during training, accommodation and food would be provided free of cost.