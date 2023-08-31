Training for tests begins for armed force aspirants

Amritsar, August 30
The government has started free of cost training for physical and written tests for senior secondary school passed candidates who are interested to join the defence and paramilitary forces at the ITI, Ranike.
Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, honorary Captain Ajit Singh said the candidates would be prepared for the physical test and the written paper.
Aspirants can enrol for training with photocopies of necessary documents. The official said during training, accommodation and food would be provided free of cost.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months