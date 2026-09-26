Training programme for Census staff

With the second phase of Census 2027 — the Population Enumeration exercise — moving towards its field-level implementation, a three-day training programme for 40 field trainers (FTs) began at the MCA Conference Hall in Amritsar.

Organised by the Census Conducting Authority (PCO), Amritsar, under the Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, Chandigarh, the programme aims at preparing the trainers who will subsequently train enumerators and supervisors assigned to the Amritsar Municipal Corporation area.

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The significance of the exercise lies in the fact that these trainers will form an important link between the Census framework and its actual implementation on the ground.

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Once trained, they will be responsible for ensuring that enumerators and supervisors understand the questions, procedures and technology involved in collecting population data.

During the training, participants are being taken through the 40 questions to be asked during population enumeration, including how each question should be put to respondents and the importance of recording the information accurately and consistently.

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The programme also has a strong technological component. The field trainers are being given hands-on training in the population enumeration (PE) app, which will be used during the enumeration process. They are also being briefed on the preparation of enumeration block maps, an essential part of ensuring that households and areas are covered systematically and that gaps or duplication in fieldwork are avoided.

Assistant Director Swadesh Pratap Singh Shakya, along with master trainers Rajwinder Singh and Amritpal Singh, are serving as resource persons for the training.

Assistant Commissioners Vishal Wadhawan and Loveleen Sharma also participated in the programme. Wadhawan urged the field trainers to carry out their responsibilities with accuracy, integrity and close coordination.