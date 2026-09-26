DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Training programme for Census staff

Training programme for Census staff

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:53 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

With the second phase of Census 2027 — the Population Enumeration exercise — moving towards its field-level implementation, a three-day training programme for 40 field trainers (FTs) began at the MCA Conference Hall in Amritsar.

Organised by the Census Conducting Authority (PCO), Amritsar, under the Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, Chandigarh, the programme aims at preparing the trainers who will subsequently train enumerators and supervisors assigned to the Amritsar Municipal Corporation area.

Advertisement

The significance of the exercise lies in the fact that these trainers will form an important link between the Census framework and its actual implementation on the ground.

Advertisement

Once trained, they will be responsible for ensuring that enumerators and supervisors understand the questions, procedures and technology involved in collecting population data.

During the training, participants are being taken through the 40 questions to be asked during population enumeration, including how each question should be put to respondents and the importance of recording the information accurately and consistently.

Advertisement

The programme also has a strong technological component. The field trainers are being given hands-on training in the population enumeration (PE) app, which will be used during the enumeration process. They are also being briefed on the preparation of enumeration block maps, an essential part of ensuring that households and areas are covered systematically and that gaps or duplication in fieldwork are avoided.

Assistant Director Swadesh Pratap Singh Shakya, along with master trainers Rajwinder Singh and Amritpal Singh, are serving as resource persons for the training.

Assistant Commissioners Vishal Wadhawan and Loveleen Sharma also participated in the programme. Wadhawan urged the field trainers to carry out their responsibilities with accuracy, integrity and close coordination.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts