Trans-border smuggling racket: Hawala trader held with Rs 55 lakh drug money, cash counting machine

Amritsar, July 1
The city police have recovered yet another haul of drug money and arrested a Delhi-based Hawala trader following an investigation into a trans-border drug cartel busted 10 days ago.This time the police recovered Rs 55 lakh drug money which took the total amount of cash seized so far to Rs 84.17 lakh.
Who are Angadias
Angadias refers to a trusted network of individuals who specialise in secure transportation of valuable goods including cash, jewellery and documents.
Earlier, the police had confiscated 4 kg of heroin, three pistols, including a Zigana pistol, along with 45 bullets and Rs 2.07 lakh drug money from eight drug peddlers who were arrested on June 20. Their interrogation led to the recovery of Rs 27.10 lakh four days later.
Giving details, Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said, “The police have now arrested Kheta Ram of Fatehpuri in New Delhi. He originally hails from Rajasthan and is in Angadia business, a traditional banking system prevalent in Indian subcontinent, for the past several years. The police have also recovered a cash counting machine, a mobile phone, and registers with details of transactions from his possession.”
She said on June 20, the police busted a trans-border drug, arms smuggling and Hawala racket with the arrest of its kingpin identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka. Besides, the police also nabbed Rajinder Singh, aka Raja, Abhishek, alias Abhi, Vishal, alias Shalu, Lovepreet Singh, alias Kalu, Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, Gurjant Singh and Jaspal Singh, all residents of Gharinda. Ranjit was in direct contact with Pakistan-based entities.
