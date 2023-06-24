Transfer of PSPCL official: JAC calls off 2-month-old protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 23

The differences between Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprised of farmers, mazdoors and employee organisations, over the transfer of Gursharan Singh Khehra, Deputy Chief Engineer, Powercom, came to an end after a joint meeting held here on Friday.

The JAC activists were against the transfer of Powercom official and were holding protests for the last over two months. They had also burnt an effigy of the Transport Minister.

With the intervention of Nand Singh Baba of Munda Pind Wale, a meeting was arranged between Laljit Singh Bhullar and the JAC activists at the Pendoo Vikas Bhawan on Friday. Kanwalpreet Singh Pannun, Daljit Singh Dialpur, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Nachhattar Singh, Balbir Singh Jhamka and other representatives of the JAC were called in the meeting. The JAC had given a call for holding dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex here on June 27.

Nand Singh Baba, while addressing the meeting, called both the sides to shun their differences in the interest of people.