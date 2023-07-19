Transfer of three doctors to Sangrur, Patiala hospitals draws flak from medical fraternity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 18

The transfer of three doctors — one from the Civil Hospital and two from the Mustafabad satellite hospital — to Patiala and Sangrur, nearly 300 km from here, has not gone down well with the medical fraternity. One of the doctors has alleged that the ruling dispensation is harassing him for exposing commission nexus in government hospitals.

Interestingly, the Health Department had issued transfer orders of 11 doctors in the state on July 15. Except for three doctors from the district, the remaining eight are awaiting their place of posting.

Dr Harmandeep Singh, who has been transferred to the Badshahpur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Patiala, said, “I have been regularly exposing the commission nexus between private medicine companies and doctors. Patients are prescribed costly medicines of certain brands by doctors.” He said corrupt officials wanted to silence his voice.

He said, “What else could be the reason for shifting me to a place that is 300 km away from Amritsar? In such situation, a person has no option but to resign.”

Other two doctors transferred from district are Sushil Devgan and Gurinderbir Singh. They have been transferred to Moonak Sub-Divisional Hospital in Sangrur district.

While the government orders cite public interest and floods for these transfers, Shamsher Singh Kohri, patron of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association, said, “If the government wants extra medical help in Sangrur or Patiala, it can easily arranged doctors from the Patiala Government Medical College. Doctors are being victimised.”

He said in the past too, the reason behind such transfers to far away stations was personal grudges.

