Transfer to Schools of Eminence govt's bullying tactics: Teachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

Raising objection to the hasty orders of transfer received by several government school teachers on Saturday by the Education Department, members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) questioned the practicality of the zero vacancy policy of the state government. Questions were raised by the DTF on the ‘School of Eminence’ project. The teachers called it discriminatory since inception and termed the transfers as ‘bullying tactics’ adopted by department to make teachers toe the line.

The reaction comes after 162 government school teachers in state received transfer orders, with directions to join the respective School of Eminence as soon as possible. “If the government wants the 117 schools to have zero vacancy, then they should appoint more teachers. Why transfer teachers, who are already serving in schools that face shortage of teachers? How is creating a new vacancy to counter another vacancy work if the government wants to make Punjab education model an example?” asked Ashwani Awasthi, a government school teacher in Amritsar and state finance secretary, DTF.

Calling the transfers forced, Awasthi said the government seems to be ignoring the education of students in other schools, apart from Schools of Eminence. “It’s not fair to sacrifice education of students, transfer teachers around just to make your dream project work,” he said. It is to be noted that before the launch of the School of Eminence project, the government schools in the state had been facing shortage of teachers.

Several teachers from city government schools at MS Gate and rural belt of Chohan has been transferred to Varpal, and Jandiala Guru in this regard. “The travelling and commute distance for me now will be 70-80 kms whereas previously, it was between 8-10 kms. The increasing incidents of loot and of crime, puts us at risk,” shared one of the teacher, who has been transfers.

They further allege that this continued discriminatory policies are destroying the middle schools in state. “The majority of drawing teachers transferred belong to middle schools, whereas the lecturers are from senior secondary schools. These tecahers from C&V cadre from the middle schools will leave vacancies which will take ages to fill,” shared Awasthi.