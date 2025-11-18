Transport company in-charge shot dead at Amritsar bus terminal

A transport company in-charge was shot dead on Tuesday morning at the interstate bus terminal (ISBT), Amritsar, here today. The deceased, identified as Makhan, was hit by four bullets and died on the spot. Police recovered six empty shells from the scene and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attacker.

Initial investigation suggests the incident stemmed from a heated dispute between employees of two private bus transport over picking up passengers first. Eyewitnesses told police that the argument had been going on for some time before one of the employees, in a fit of rage, pulled out a weapon and opened fire. The assailant fled immediately after the shooting.

Police confirmed that the preliminary cause was a clash over bus timing and passenger boarding priority. ACP Gagandeep Singh said police teams reached the spot soon after receiving the call and cordoned off the area. The accused employee is currently on the run, and a hunt has been launched to arrest him.

Shortly after the incident, the Bambiha group claimed responsibility. Accounts associated with Doni Bal, Amar Khabbey, Prabh Dasuwal, Mohabbat Randhawa and Kaushal Chaudhary posted that the slain employee was allegedly close to Jaggu Baghwanpuria and had helped shelter Mandeep Toofan and Money Bullad. They claimed the killing was an act of revenge for the deaths of their associates.

The gang further warned that several others who had allegedly provided vehicles and support would “soon face consequences” and that the “wrongdoings of Jaggu’s gang” would be avenged.