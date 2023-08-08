Transporter booked for unfair trade practices

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 7

Civil Lines police have booked a local transporter and trader Gursajan Singh Bedi along with five others on charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy on Saturday. They were booked following a probe conducted by a police officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and after taking the opinion of district attorney in the case.

Besides Gursajan Bedi, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, the others booked are Nishan Singh of Bagiari village, Harpal Singh of Khehra village, Raman Malhotra of Housing Board Colony, Rajan Sharma of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and Ajay Kumar of Hargobind Avenue here.

The police authorities said that raids were on to nab the suspects as they were absconding following registration of an FIR. A complaint was lodged with the police in September 2021.

During the probe, it was found that Gursajan Bedi already had four criminal cases including of fraud, forgery and alleged rape bid against him. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court in August last year and was yet to be arrested.

The complainant Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Gopal Nagar area on the Majitha road, alleged that Bedi along with his accomplices fraudulently taken away his 56 trucks.

He said Bedi was a partner in his firm VSB Logistics but had parted ways. Later, he entered into a contract with him for sand and gravel supply. In the contract, he also assured to give installments to the bank. But he neither paid the installments nor gave his share of amount in the contract to him. He said the suspect had defrauded him of around Rs 3 crore.

Following the probe and after taking legal opinion from the district attorney, the police have registered a case under Sections 406 and120-B of the IPC against the suspects. Efforts were on to nab the suspects, the police said.