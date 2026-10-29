Transporter opens fire at car, kills 1, injures 2 in Tarn Taran

A transporter reportedly opened fire at a car, killing one and injuring two others, on Asal Road in Khemkaran town on Wednesday afternoon. A video of the incident too has gone viral on the social media.

The deceased was identified as Gursewak Singh of Assal Uttar, while the injured, Harkirat Singh and Sajanpreet Singh, are recuperating at a private hospital in Bhikhiwind.

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Manjit Singh Katta, a resident of Khemkaran near the International Border, along with his brother Sandeep Singh, was returning home after offering prayers at a shrine in Ghariala when he realised that a car was following the couple.

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When the vehicles reached near the Mehndipur level crossing, Manjit allegedly opened fire at the car, injuring its three occupants. Soon after the incident, he claimed that the occupants of the car were involved in an extortion case.

Belying his claim, the victims’ side alleged that Manjit had opened fire without any provocation.

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The police said the accused, Manjit Singh Katta, a resident of Khemkaran near the International Border, claimed that he had been receiving threats from gangsters for the past few days. He was given security cover too. But such was the extent of the threats that he went on to hire private security personnel.

While SSP Surendra Lamba denied the involvement of gangsters in the incident, DSP Atul Soni and SP Sukhninder Singh, who were at the hospital to get crucial leads, refused to divulge details.

The actual circumstances leading to the firing and the motive behind it are yet to be established. Further details are expected to emerge after the completion of preliminary investigation. Sukhninder Singh SP (Headquarters), who visited the spot, said a case under relevant sections had been registered against Manjit Singh Katta and his brother.