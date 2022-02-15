Travel agency dupes 40 jobless drivers of Rs16 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Forty unemployed drivers belonging to Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts were allegedly duped of Rs40,000 each (Total Rs16 lakh) by a travel agent. The amount also includes Rs5,000 (Total Rs2 lakh) medical check-up fee for each driver.

The victims alleged that when they checked in at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on January 5, the authorities told them that their visas were invalid.

The victims submitted their complaint at the Police Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

Gurdev Singh, a victim, said after seeing a poster promising nine months job for drivers in Kuwait he applied for the same. Being a driver of a school bus his monthly earning was limited to less than Rs12,000, said Gurdev. With such meager salary, it was not possible to run his family, Gurdev added.

A Lok Insaaf Party spokesperson Charanjit Singh Bhinder said Randhawa Consultancy had duped 40 unemployed drivers of Rs16 lakh. He said all the victims belonged to economically weaker sections.

Many of them sold off their livestock, tempo or other valuables to arrange funds for going overseas, he added. He demanded that the accused should be arrested immediately and the victims’ amount be refunded.