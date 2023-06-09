 Travel agent dupes youth of Rs 20L, booked : The Tribune India

Travel agent dupes youth of Rs 20L, booked

Victim was also tortured physically

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 8

Jagjit Singh (26), a resident of Jarmastpur (Teja Singh Wala) village here, not only lost his hard-earned Rs 20 lakh to a travel agent, but was also tortured physically and mentally by aides of the travel agent.

Jagjit Singh said what was more painful for him was that he had to wait for months to get a case registered against the travel agent.

He said on Thursday that he came in contact with Gurbhej Singh of Majha Overseas, Amritsar, to go to Europe and paid Rs 20 lakh to the travel agent for the purpose.

FIR after long wait

What was more painful was that I had to wait for months for getting a case registered against the travel agent. —Jagjit Singh, The victim

Gurbhej Singh said about two years ago, he was taken to Dubai on the pretext of sending him to Europe by the aides of the travel agent. From Dubai, he was forced to walk to some undisclosed destination on foot for miles and without being given any meal and water. He said on the way he was brutally tortured. He was set free in an abandoned forest endangering his life.

He lodged a complaint with the police and the complaint was investigated by the DSP PBI. A case under Section 420 of the IPC had been registered against the travel agent on Wednesday.

#tarn taran

