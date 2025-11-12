Travelogue revisits places in Valmiki Ramayana

For readers of mythical Indian epics, Neelesh Kulkarni's latest book, 'In the Footsteps of Rama', offers a geographical exploration of the travels of Lord Rama. This mythological travelogue that Delhi-based Neelesh co-authored with Vikrant Pande, revisits places of significance from the Ramayana while narrating stories deeply rooted in India's cultural memory.

The Majha House organised an interactive session with Kulkarni on Sunday evening, giving Amritsar's book lovers an opportunity to understand the making of the book. Neelesh discussed the book with city-based educator Reena Kundra and Shivani Ahuja. Majha House member Gurupadesh Singh explained that Neelesh is interested in various fields beyond writing and for this book, he travelled from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka and spent several years on research.

During the discussions, Nilesh explained that there are many versions of the Ramayana, but he chose the Valmiki Ramayana as the foundation of his work, using its verses and directions to trace Rama's path. "According to Valmiki Ramayana, Rama first went to Chitrakoot after his exile and spent 12 years there. To protect the Brahmins from demons, he went into the forests of Dandakarnaya to confront them and drive them away. This is where the stories of Shurpanakha, the golden deer and Ravana originated," he said. The book retraces the route of Ramayana from Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Panchavati, Kishkindha (near Hampi), Rameshwaram and Sri Lanka.

He also explained that people know and talk about the Lakshman Rekha, but surprisingly, the Ramayana doesn't mention it. "The Ramayana, which is passed down orally, adds many details and nuances. Speaking about Sita, she is generally seen as an obedient wife, who wants to stay with her husband, but in the poem, Sita is a fearless, uninhibited woman, who initially pleads with Rama, but when he wishes to, she calls him out, a significant blow to the virtuous Ram," he shared.

Speaking about his journey, Neelesh said he was afraid while researching for the book. "I travelled through the same route as mentioned in the Ramayana, passing through the forests, trying to locate Chitrakoot and various other place. This journey gave me the opportunity to meet people, sages and cultures, and I learned a great deal along the way," he concluded.

The evening also showcased a performance by Bhanu Verma, a Kathak teacher and dancer at Bhavan to a film song, "Main To Sang Jaoon Banwas..."