Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 19

Environmentalists and city residents were hurt when they found a fully grown chopped off tree lying on the main road of the Golden Avenue.

Harjit Singh, a resident, said it was disheartening to find a fully grown tree lying on the road. He said hundreds of saplings were being planted every month but not all of them manage to survive and grow up to their full size. In this scenario, it was necessary to save the grown up trees.

Expressing his anguish at the pace of axing trees to pave for the development works, he said the days were not far when it would be difficult to locate trees in and around the city.

Employees of the education department and a public school were the first to notice the tree lying on the roadside in the morning. They alerted the locals.

Notably, the road with good enough width and its proximity to the Golden Temple has attracted the attention of the people with a commercial perspective. A number of hotels have come up on the road in the last few years.

Sandeep Rishi, Municipal Commissioner, said a junior engineer was dispatched to conduct an on-the-spot investigation. It was found that the said tree was cut by an unidentified individual from his property and then dumped on the roadside, probably during the night. He added that this road was officially called Water Works Road, Golden Avenue.