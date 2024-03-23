Trials held for admission to sports wing schools

Amritsar, March 22
The Sports Department conducted selection trials for players in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for admission to sports wing schools for the session 2024-25.
District Sports Officer Sukhchain Singh Kahlon said these trials were held at various places in Amritsar district and in disciplines such as athletics, football, judo, handball, hockey and boxing at Khalsa Collegiate hool, Chheharta, in which 234 boys and 77 girls took part.
