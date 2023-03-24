Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

The 14th tribal youth exchange programme being organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, was held at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology. The tribal students visiting from across four states visited the Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Golden Temple.

Before the visit, a session on National Career Service (NCS), Gram Jyoti Yojana, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), Startup India, Standup India, Digital India and Jan Dhan Yojana was held for the students.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev remembered In another event, the Indian Revolutionary Marxist Party organised a function to pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day

Secretary Jagtar Singh Karampura and Mangal Singh Tanda spoke about Bhagat Singh’s ideology and remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs while shedding light on the lives of his companions

The Tourism Department also coordinated with the Nehru Yuva Kendra and they briefed the participants about the history of the places. The participants were made aware about the significance of the Golden Temple. At Jallianwala Bagh, where they came across a museum, the students watched a small movie on the history of Jallianwala Bagh. At the end of the day, a film was shown to the participants on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh under the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav on the theme of unity. The students paid tributes to Bhagat Singh.

In another event, the Indian Revolutionary Marxist Party organised a function to pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on his martyrdom day. Secretary Jagtar Singh Karampura and Mangal Singh Tanda spoke about Bhagat Singh’s ideology and remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs while shedding light on the lives of his companions. The speakers said that the ideas of Bhagat Singh and his colleagues are as relevant today as they were before independence. The speakers said that governments mislead the people in the name of martyrs and sell the valuable assets of the country to domestic and foreign capitalists.