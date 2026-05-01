Tribune Impact: MC officials launch cleanliness drive at neglected Tikoni Park

Two days after concerns were raised over the poor condition of the public park at Katra Moti Ram near Hathi Gate, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation launched a cleanliness and maintenance drive at the site on Tuesday.

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The civic body carried out grass-cutting, pruning of trees and removal of scattered garbage from Tikoni Park, located inside the walled city area. Workers were also seen clearing green waste and cleaning pathways in an effort to improve the condition of the neglected park.

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The action came after a report in Amritsar Tribune highlighted the deteriorating state of the park and the inconvenience faced by local residents. The report had pointed to broken pathways, overgrown vegetation and accumulation of waste inside the park, raising concerns over the lack of upkeep in one of the densely populated areas of the old city.

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Following the report, Municipal Corporation teams reached the park and undertook a special sanitation drive. Residents of the area said the park had remained neglected for a long time and welcomed the clean-up exercise. However, they demanded regular maintenance and renovation of the park so that it could serve as a proper recreational space for children and elderly residents.

Locals also urged civic authorities to repair damaged infrastructure inside the park and ensure proper lighting and cleanliness on a permanent basis.

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MC Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said, “MC Commissioner Bikramjeet Singh Shergill issued instructions for the cleanliness drive and the Municipal Corporation remains committed to serving city residents. The park is one of the few open public spaces available to residents in the congested walled city area and we assure regular maintenance.”