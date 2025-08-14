DT
PT
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 14, 2025 IST
The Amritsar chapter of INTACH plans to conduct a heritage walk every month for raising awareness among the people. This was decided in a meeting at Virsa Vihar, with resolutions being passed to strengthen heritage preservation efforts. The meeting was chaired by Maj Gen (retd) Balwinder Singh, VSM, Punjab State Convener and eminent heritage enthusiasts like historian-author Surinder Singh Kaushar and CII president Davinder Singh, among others.

Gagan Deep Virk, convener Amritsar Chapter, highlighted the chapter's achievements to include awareness campaign in schools and colleges by organising various functions. highlighting the virasat of Bhai Vir Singh, organising visits to cultural heritage sites, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Museum, Ram Bagh, Attari and other sites.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh mentioned that the first military heritage site is being developed by Army authorities in collaboration with INTACH at Asal Uttar and is expected to be commissioned and opened by September

