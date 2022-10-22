Tribute paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

Rich tribute was paid to the martyrs of the Police Department and paramilitary forces on Police Commemoration Day, which was observed at the Amritsar Police Lines and Amritsar Rural Police Lines on Friday. Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh and IG, Border Range, Mohnish Chawla presided over the respective functions.

After laying a wreath in memory of the martyrs at a memorial in the Amritsar Police Lines on the Lawrence Road, the Police Commissioner said during September 2020 to August 2021, as many as 377 cops and jawans and officials of the paramilitary forces, including two policemen of Punjab Police, laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the day was celebrated all over the country to pay rich tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the state police and paramilitary forces. The day is celebrated after 10 CRPF jawans were martyred on October 21, 1959, in Ladakh, while patrolling at the Indo-China border, he said.

He said 119 officials and jawans in the Amritsar Police Commissionerate were martyred during the black days of terrorism.

Veteran BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal and DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar were among other present on the occasion. Besides other officials of the city police, members of the martyrs’ families also participated in the programme and laid wreaths at the memorial.

Earlier, a guard of honour was given to the martyrs by ACP Varinder Singh Khosa. The Police Commissioner also heard grievances of martyrs’ family members.

Meanwhile, IG, Border Range, Manish Chawla and Amritsar Rural Police SSP Swapan Sharma along with other officials paid tribute to martyrs at the Daburji Police Lines memorial.

The cops and family members of the martyrs observed a two-minute silence.

Chawla said the Punjab Police were facing many challenges in the present times of technological advancements in every field. They made supreme sacrifices during the peak of militancy in Punjab. He said being a border state, the police were working diligently to face challenges such as cross-border terrorism, drug smuggling, drug abuse and gangsters.