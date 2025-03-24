Tribute paid to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on their martyrdom day

Members, office-bearers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) paid floral tributes at the portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of their martyrdom day here on Sunday.

Organised at the AAP’s district office, leaders and workers gathered to pay floral tributes to the freedom fighters who had preferred sacrifice over self to liberate the country from foreign yoke.

Addressing party workers, AAP district urban president Manish Agarwal said his party has always respected and tried to follow the revolutionary philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party is working to make it the country he dreamt of.

He said after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the pictures of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were installed in all the government offices.

He said they appeal to the youth to connect with Bhagat Singh’s thinking and inculcate in themselves the spirit of service to the country. On the occasion, Lok Sabha In-charge Iqbal Singh Bhullar, district secretary Mukhwinder Singh Virdi, state co-president of SC wing Ravinder Hans, SS Board member Anil Mahajan, event in-charge Jagdeep Singh, media in-charge Varun Rana, Sarabjit Singh Bittu, Gurpreet Kataria, Monica Tyagi and other leaders were present.

Tarn Taran also remembers martyrs

Members of the different unions of farmers, employees, political parties and others paid rich tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of their martyrdom day here on Sunday.

Functions to remember the martyrs were organised in Tarn Taran, Patti and other places in the district. At a function organized by the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), a large number of party leaders and workers were present on the occasion.