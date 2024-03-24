Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev at spl event

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

The Sanyukat Kisan Morcha along with the Naujwan Bharat Sabha and various other associations organised a conference at Ajnala near here on Saturday to pay tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day here on Saturday. Activists also marched through market places while shouting slogans of Inquilab Zindabad.

Speaking on the occasion, farmer leader Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said the present political dispensation has hijacked the freedom earned by the sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs and turned the country into a haven for corporate houses. He said common people have failed to get any benefit from the freedom attained from British.

“Martyrs such as Bhagat Singh and others had dreamed of a country which would bring prosperity to poor and needy people. Instead it has become a country of corporate houses which are above the law and hold the reins of the government,” he said.

In another event organised at Attari, farmer leaders as Baba Arjan Singh Nagar and Rattan Singh Randhawa while addressing the gathering exhorted people to rise against the fascist forces to save democracy and the constitution. They stated that the basic structure of democracy has been threatened by the autocratic policies of the present Central Government.

