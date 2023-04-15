Tributes paid to Dr Ambedkar on 132nd birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Three Cabinet ministers and six MLAs of the ruling party besides the Improvement Trust chairman paid tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary today.

Organised by the SC wing of AAP, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Power and Public Works Minister, hailed Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar as the architect of modern India. He said the contribution of Baba Saheb can never be forgotten. Babasaheb had prepared the Constitution with more than two years of hard work and his ability and talent are visible in it, he said.

The Power Minister informed that his government started many schemes for the welfare of the Dalits and more than 28,000 government jobs were offered within a year and 117 Schools of Eminence built. He said the Bhagwant Mann government had decided on the very first day that every government-run office would have a picture of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb. He said by placing a picture, the officer or employee sitting in the office will remember the dreams and principles of these personalities, which will prevent them from negligence in their work.

Ravinder Hans, district coordinator, SC wing of the AAP, said the need of the hour was for every one to follow the principles propounded by Baba Saheb and protect the unity, integrity and Constitution of the country.

Improvement Trust chairman Ashok Talwar, Zila Parishad chairman Jaspreet Singh, Ravinder Hans and Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also shared their views. Hymns were sung by Happy Bhil on the occasion.

Babasaheb remembered

Tarn Taran: The services of Bharat Ratan Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was recalled by all sections of society on his 132nd birth anniversary by organising functions at different places across the district on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh, officials and employees of different departments paid floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar installed at the District Administrative Complex. Rishipal Singh, while speaking on the occasion, recalled his contribution for the uplift of the downtrodden sections.