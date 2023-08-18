Tributes paid to Madan Lal Dhingra

Amritsar, August 17

The district administration held a special ceremony at the Gol Bagh memorial to mark the martyrdom of Madan Lal Dhingra, who was hanged on August 17, 1909, after being held guilty for the assassination of a British officer.

Punjab Governor’s Additional Principal Secretary K Shiva Prashad and Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar were present at the martyr’s memorial on behalf of the state government. Prashad read a message of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Speaking on the occasion, he said today, there was a great need to guard the ideology of martyrs.

He said the martyrs, who sacrificed for the nation and their families, were the precious heritage and capital of the country and today’s young generation should take guidance from the path shown by them.

Talwar said Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra had sacrificed his youth for the country. The DC said, “He was hanged at the age of 26. Martyrs’ sacrifice has immortalised them as they were selfless in their dedication and commitment towards the nation. We are enjoying freedom only because of the martyrs and it is our duty to follow the path shown by them and realise their dreams.”

The ceremony was organised by Shaheed Madan Lal Memorial Society. The DC said the people of Amritsar had made a great contribution to the freedom of the country.

Theatre director-actor Mandeep Ghai’s team presented a play based on freedom movement. Former minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla also president of Shaheed Madan Lal Memorial Society, honoured the guests. She said the greatest need of today was that biographies of martyrs should be taught in schools and colleges so that children could take guidance from them.