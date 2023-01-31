Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Amritsar, January 30
Officials of the district administration, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the District Administrative Complex here on Monday.
On the occasion, a two-minute silence was observed in his memory. Those who sacrificed themselves for the country were also remembered.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner said the countrymen were enjoying the warmth of freedom only because of the martyrs. Martyrs were the heritage of any nation and they always remain a source of inspiration for future generations. He said today’s young generation should follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.
“We should work hard so that the country continues to progress. Each and every citizen of the country must make his/her contribution towards the progress of the country.
Meanwhile, the programme to pay homage to the martyrs at the Jallianwala Bagh on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi did not take place due to heavy rain in the morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...