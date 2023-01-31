Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

Officials of the district administration, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the District Administrative Complex here on Monday.

On the occasion, a two-minute silence was observed in his memory. Those who sacrificed themselves for the country were also remembered.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said the countrymen were enjoying the warmth of freedom only because of the martyrs. Martyrs were the heritage of any nation and they always remain a source of inspiration for future generations. He said today’s young generation should follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

“We should work hard so that the country continues to progress. Each and every citizen of the country must make his/her contribution towards the progress of the country.

Meanwhile, the programme to pay homage to the martyrs at the Jallianwala Bagh on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi did not take place due to heavy rain in the morning.