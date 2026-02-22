DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Tributes paid to slain farmer on 2nd death anniversary

Tributes paid to slain farmer on 2nd death anniversary

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held a district-level programme in city on Saturday in memory of Shubhkaran Singh, who was killed in firing at Khanauri border on February 21, 2024. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

On the second death anniversary of slain farmer Shubhkaran Singh Ballo, who was killed by a bullet during the second phase of the farmers' movement at the Khanauri border on February 21, 2024, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) Bharat organised a tribute event at Ranjit Avenue here today. Large gatherings were held in several other cities, where participants paid homage to all those who laid down their lives during the farmers' and workers' movements.

Advertisement

Leaders of the Morcha stated that massive gatherings of farmers, labourers and women were organised in Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal (Puducherry), Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab. Addressing the gatherings, the leaders alleged that the BJP-led Central government had adopted a repressive approach to suppress the farmers' agitation. They further claimed that in Punjab, despite the registration of a police case in connection with Shubhkaran Singh's death, no substantial progress has been made, leaving the family without justice. The farmer leaders asserted that the sacrifice of Shubhkaran Singh would be remembered and that the farmers' movement would be intensified.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sarwan Singh Pandher, senior leader of KMM, alleged that the Union Government is entering into international agreements affecting the agriculture sector, which could harm Indian farmers. According to them, policy decisions related to import duties and tax relaxations on agricultural commodities have led to a fall in domestic prices, adversely impacting farmers.

Advertisement

During the events, speakers also raised objections to the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, Seed Act 2025, implementation of the four Labour Codes, and changes related to MGNREGA. They announced preparations for larger protests at both the national and Punjab-level. The gatherings concluded with a collective pledge that the sacrifices made during Delhi Movement Phase 1 and Phase 2 would not go in vain.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts