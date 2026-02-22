Tributes paid to slain farmer on 2nd death anniversary

On the second death anniversary of slain farmer Shubhkaran Singh Ballo, who was killed by a bullet during the second phase of the farmers' movement at the Khanauri border on February 21, 2024, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) Bharat organised a tribute event at Ranjit Avenue here today. Large gatherings were held in several other cities, where participants paid homage to all those who laid down their lives during the farmers' and workers' movements.

Advertisement

Leaders of the Morcha stated that massive gatherings of farmers, labourers and women were organised in Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal (Puducherry), Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab. Addressing the gatherings, the leaders alleged that the BJP-led Central government had adopted a repressive approach to suppress the farmers' agitation. They further claimed that in Punjab, despite the registration of a police case in connection with Shubhkaran Singh's death, no substantial progress has been made, leaving the family without justice. The farmer leaders asserted that the sacrifice of Shubhkaran Singh would be remembered and that the farmers' movement would be intensified.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sarwan Singh Pandher, senior leader of KMM, alleged that the Union Government is entering into international agreements affecting the agriculture sector, which could harm Indian farmers. According to them, policy decisions related to import duties and tax relaxations on agricultural commodities have led to a fall in domestic prices, adversely impacting farmers.

Advertisement

During the events, speakers also raised objections to the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, Seed Act 2025, implementation of the four Labour Codes, and changes related to MGNREGA. They announced preparations for larger protests at both the national and Punjab-level. The gatherings concluded with a collective pledge that the sacrifices made during Delhi Movement Phase 1 and Phase 2 would not go in vain.