Trip to Kisan Mela

Tarn Taran: Students of local Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College visited kisan mela organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) , Booh (Tarn Taran), to know about the latest techniques of agriculture. Dr Harwindrer Singh Bhalla, Principal of the college, said the students knew to learn how to generate self employment in agriculture. The students were given knowledge about the various agriculture tools and various ways for farming. Dr Balwinder Kumar, Deputy Director of the KVK apprised the students of the ongoing coaching for animal husbandry, piggery , bee keeping etc to the farmers and others to adopt these as side business with agriculture. The students took keen interest in the functioning of the KVK in the field of agriculture.