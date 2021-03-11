Trip under 'Visit to the Market'

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The students of the Kindergarten standard of the local Universal Academy were brought in the market on a trip ‘Visit to the Market’ planned by Jaswinder. The students were given knowledge about the availability of various products, help them differentiate between healthy and junk food and also inculcate good eating habits. The students were taken at a place, frequently visited by their parents for daily grocery requirements. They were given an opportunity to see an array of products displayed systematically in different sections on shelves, in the aisle as per products, brands, prices and discounts. They were made aware about advance planning, independent decision making, looking for items and making healthier choices were important when you shop at a supermarket. It was an euphoric experience visiting a market, leaving them bewitched. OC

SOF confers Best Principal Award

Amritsar: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) declared ‘SOF Best Principal Award – 2021-22 in Punjab & Chandigarh Zone to Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal Spring Dale Senior School, for the twelfth consecutive year. The award also is noteworthy of the performances of Spring Daleans at the national and international level in the Olympiads conducted by SOF in the past few years. The award consists of a trophy, a citation and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each. Mahabir Singh, Founder and Executive Director, SOF, shared through a communique that the award being given is all the more special in acknowledgement of uncertainties over these two pandemic years and school closures leading to learning gaps. While the education sector faced unprecedented onslaught by the pandemic, Sharma led his team of teachers to continue to focus on education of students with perseverance and dedication. Congratulating Rajiv Sharma, Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society, and Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school was proud of his achievements.

Rs 20l for Punjab Teacher Award

Khalsa Global Foundation gave away Rs 20.36 lakhs for Punjab Best Teacher of the year award. The money was handed over to KCGC secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, by the coordinator of the Foundation and Principal-cum-Chairman of Langru Chale Guru Shabd Sanstha Chicha Amritsar, Dr Sarabjit Singh Hoshiar Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said in the past, special financial assistance has been provided by Global Reach Foundation to Khalsa College, Khalsa College for Women, Khalsa College of Education, GT Road and Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School in a big way. He said under the said Punjab Best Teacher of the Year Award, which was started from last year to encourage the teachers, five colleges and schools of the state have been awarded the cash prize. The amount will be given in the form of cheque to the teachers, who have rendered excellent service during the years. Online applications were invited for the award, under which the last date for online application is May 31.