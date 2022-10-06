Triumph of good over evil

A symbol of win of good over evil and a lesson in history for kids through the spectacle of Dasehra festivities marked the festival in holy city Amritsar. We offer the glimpses of the festivities through Lensmen Vishal Kumar and Sunil Kumar and a report by Tribune Reporters.

The festival was marked with fervour as people from all walks of life celebrated Dasehra and burnt effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad. Standing tall, the effigies of different sizes and colours were put to flames at the Durgiana Temple ground, Chheharta, New Amritsar, Goddess Bhadarkali Temple near Gate Khazana and other places.

As usual, the most enthusiastic spectators of the festival were kids. Some dressed in costumes, symbolising characters from the epic Ramayana, children carrying toy swords, bow-arrows cheered loudly as the effigies were put to flames. Before the grand spectacle, food stalls put up at various festivity points were serving some joy in the form of traditional desserts such as jalebis that have now become a Dasehra staple. The buzz around the festivities seemed to have toned down, due to environment concerns and restricted venues for carrying out the events.

Congress leader and former Deputy CM of Punjab OP Soni continued with his tradition of participating in Dasehra celebrations at the Durgiana Temple for the last 35 years. He invited the residents of the city to come forward for the good of the society. He said the festival of Dasehra is a symbol of evil and virtue.

Meanwhile, in Tarn Taran too, the festival was celebrated at different parts of the district. A large number of people attended the vents. Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar participated in a function in Patti. In his address, he called the people to face the evil with bravery.

The Sanatam Dharam Sabha also organised an effigy burning event. The function was attended by a large number of people.

Tarn Taran and Khadoor Sahib MLAs Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and Manjinder Singh Lalpura were the chief guests on the occasion. The festival was celebrated in Fatehbad, Bhikhiwind and Chohla Sahib too.