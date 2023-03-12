Triyatra: A collage of 3 narratives of traditional plays

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The ongoing national theatre festival at Virsa Vihar by Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy and Manch Rangmanch, Amritsar, in collaboration with the North Zone Culture Centre, Patiala, presented a play “Triyatra” today.

The play is based on short stories written by O Henry and Maxim Gorky that were adapted in Hindi by Gagan Mishra, who is also the co-director of the play along with Priyadarshani. The artistes from Curio-A Group of Performing Art Society, Jaipur, staged the play.

The play was a collage of three separate narratives of traditional plays by three authors from three countries, including Kay O Henry’s Barber Shop (USA), Gagan Mishra’s Beginning of the End (India) and Maxim Gorky’s Her Lover (Russia). An attempt has been made to adapt the works into one form. Since the common thread to these plays was the depiction of human nature, emotions and mind, “Triyatra” weaved three different stories into a single narrative. O Henry’s works take us on a journey of humour and Gagan Mishra’s play shows the truth of lies spread in the name of creating something. Gorky’s work was an ode to industrialisation, loneliness and lack of communication in a world where rapid material growth overshadows human growth. All three authors make the seemingly simple characters of the society a centre of their works and explore the depth and meaning of life.