Truck laden with wheat bags catches fire

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

A stationary truck loaded with wheat bags caught fire near Khakhar Faujiyan village today. The truck caught fire from a spark that flew from a nearby field in which crop residue was burning.

Two trucks were standing near the field when the accident happened. The second truck did not catch fire. Villagers and the police stopped the traffic to prevent any accident on the road as the smoke billowing from truck reduced visibility considerably.

