Truck loaded with tea, turmeric stolen while driver visits Golden Temple

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On June 27, he loaded 96 bags of tea and 105 bags of turmeric from a transport company and parked the truck at Frontier Transport, Jhabal Road, where several other Jammu and Kashmir-bound trucks were also stationed. The driver said he had parked his vehicle there on earlier occasions as well.

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He told the police that he left the truck around 5 am to visit the Golden Temple and returned at about 8 am, only to discover that the truck, along with its entire consignment, had been stolen by unknown persons. Despite searching extensively, he could not locate the vehicle and subsequently approached the police.

Based on his complaint, the B-Division Police Station here registered an FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons. The police have launched an investigation and are analysing the CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.