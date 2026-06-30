DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Truck loaded with tea, turmeric stolen while driver visits Golden Temple

Truck loaded with tea, turmeric stolen while driver visits Golden Temple

The police have launched an investigation and are analysing the CCTV footage to trace the vehicle

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:33 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement
Advertisement

A truck loaded with tea and turmeric, worth several lakhs, was allegedly stolen by unidentified persons from the Jhabal Road area here on Sunday while its driver had gone to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.According to the police, the complainant Darbari Singh, a resident of Palpora in Jammu and Kashmir, stated that he owns and drives a six-tyre truck with registration number JK-03A-7798. He said he had come here on June 26 to transport goods to Jammu and Kashmir.
Advertisement

On June 27, he loaded 96 bags of tea and 105 bags of turmeric from a transport company and parked the truck at Frontier Transport, Jhabal Road, where several other Jammu and Kashmir-bound trucks were also stationed. The driver said he had parked his vehicle there on earlier occasions as well.

Advertisement

He told the police that he left the truck around 5 am to visit the Golden Temple and returned at about 8 am, only to discover that the truck, along with its entire consignment, had been stolen by unknown persons. Despite searching extensively, he could not locate the vehicle and subsequently approached the police.

Based on his complaint, the B-Division Police Station here registered an FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons. The police have launched an investigation and are analysing the CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts