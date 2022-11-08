Truck, tractor-trailer laden with sand seized

Amritsar, November 7
The Amritsar rural police have confiscated a truck and a tractor-trailer from different places for allegedly carrying illegally excavated sand. The police arrested the truck driver, identified as Gurbinder Singh of Chhota Fattwal village, while the driver of the tractor trailer fled the spot.
According to information, a truck (PB-12-Y-1901) carrying sand was intercepted by the police in Ajnala. Mining officials also reached the spot and found that the sand was illegally excavated. Following this, a case under Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act was registered against Gurbinder, who was later released on bail. The truck was carrying 400 cubic feet sand.
Similarly, the Lopoke police intercepted a tractor trailer near Mehmudpura village. It was carrying around 700 cubic feet sand. The unidentified driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act against him.
