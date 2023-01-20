Tubewell room removed for water project

Amritsar, January 19
Irritants in installing a treatment plant for 24x7 canal-based water supply to various areas of the city have finally been ironed out by the Municipal Corporation. Construction of the plant is underway on 40 acres of land in Valla area.
The previous owner of the land had built a tube-well room in his fields. The room was posing problems in the construction work.
Officials of the Estate Department of the MC arrived with a ditch machine to remove the tube-well room. There was an argument with the owner of the land over this. The land owner claimed that the room was on his area adjacent to the plot he had sold. Finally, the Estate wing of the MC removed the tube-well room.
Under the canal-based water supply project, 51 new big water tanks will be constructed in the city and 24 old tanks are to be upgraded. There are some problems in the construction of these tanks also to remove which the Estate Department of the Municipal Corporation is at work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...
Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'
Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...