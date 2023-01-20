Tubewell room removed for water project

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 19

Irritants in installing a treatment plant for 24x7 canal-based water supply to various areas of the city have finally been ironed out by the Municipal Corporation. Construction of the plant is underway on 40 acres of land in Valla area.

The previous owner of the land had built a tube-well room in his fields. The room was posing problems in the construction work.

Officials of the Estate Department of the MC arrived with a ditch machine to remove the tube-well room. There was an argument with the owner of the land over this. The land owner claimed that the room was on his area adjacent to the plot he had sold. Finally, the Estate wing of the MC removed the tube-well room.

Under the canal-based water supply project, 51 new big water tanks will be constructed in the city and 24 old tanks are to be upgraded. There are some problems in the construction of these tanks also to remove which the Estate Department of the Municipal Corporation is at work.