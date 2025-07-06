Tung Dhab desilted but waste a worry

Residents of nearby localities are up in arms over the massive heaps of garbage left on the banks of the Tung Dhab drain after the Municipal Corporation (MC) began its cleaning operation. Despite the importance of cleaning the drain, the residents are demanding that the civic body remove the heaps of garbage immediately.

Advertisement

The cleaning work, which started recently, has indeed cleared the drain of debris and silt, but the banks are now littered with tonnes of garbage. The residents are concerned that the garbage will become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests, leading to health hazards. They fear that the garbage heaps might become a permanent thing at the place.

“We welcome the initiative to clean the drain, but it’s ironic that the MC is leaving the garbage on the banks. It is like solving one problem and creating another. We demand that the MC remove the garbage heaps immediately,” said Amarjit Singh Sidhu, a retired professor living in University Enclave on Bypass road.

Advertisement

The residents are also worried about the aesthetic appeal of the area, which has been marred by the garbage heaps. The road is used by tourists to visit the Wagah border and Sadda Pind, a place of recreation on the route.

The residents are urging the MC to take immediate action to remove the garbage and restore the area to its former glory. Another resident Balkar Singh said that the issue highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach for waste management in the city.

Advertisement

While cleaning the drain is important, it is equally important to ensure that the garbage is disposed of properly, he said, adding that the residents hope that the MC will take their demands seriously and remove the garbage heaps at the earliest.