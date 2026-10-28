Turbaned cyclist pedals for Sikh values, asks youth to shun drugs

A group of 25 turbaned cyclists belonging to The Turbanator cycling group inspired youngsters to embrace Sikh values and shun drugs as they concluded their five-day expedition to Sikh historical sites across Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Among the group members was Sukhminder Singh, 57, who joined the group, founded by Delhi-based Jagdeep Singh Puri, in 2018. An executive engineer with the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Sukhminder, along with 15 others from the region, joined nine cyclists who arrived here on October 22 after three days of pedalling all the way from Delhi.

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On October 23, all of them set out from Amritsar on their individual cycles to pay obeisance at historic Sikh shrines in Tarn Taran, Goindwal Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi and Khadoor Sahib before concluding their religious expedition in Amritsar.

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Last year, he undertook a 270-km cycling expedition from Amritsar to Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib via Tanda and Nangal. To mark the 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, he, along with two other cyclists, Sukhdev Singh Gill and Jagbir Singh Cheema, undertook a cycling expedition from Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal in the holy city to Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

He was also part of the Miri-Piri ride conducted in the Kashmir valley in April 2025. During the mountainous cycling expedition, the group visited Gurdwara Parampila in Uri, Gurdwara Baramulla and a gurdwara in Srinagar.

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In addition, he is part of a group that organises cycling rides to historic sites such as Jallianwala Bagh and the Attari border on April 13 and August 15, respectively, to promote a message of integration.

A resident of Rani Ka Bagh, Sukhminder played badminton for 24 years before joining the cycling group. He represented Punjab at the National Officers’ Games in Gandhinagar in 2016.

He is the chairman of the Diploma Engineering Association and president of the Water Supply and Sanitation Diploma Engineers Association of Punjab.

The Turbanators — The Pedalers group was founded on April 13, 2016, by Jagdeep Singh Puri, a graphic designer, and Amarpreet Singh, an aeronautical engineer. The group was established with the mission of promoting fitness and Sikh identity within the community by serving as role models. Its aim is to encourage youngsters to embrace fitness through cycling and raise awareness about the importance, value and pride associated with the turban, a precious gift from Guru Sahib.