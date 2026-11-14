Turning a leaf from history on Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s 246th birth anniversary

The 246th birth anniversary of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh was celebrated at the historic Ram Bagh, established by the Maharaja.

Various organisations held programmes to pay tributes to the founder of the Sikh Empire and highlight his contribution to Amritsar’s religious, cultural and economic development.

The celebrations brought together heritage activists, historians, students and social organisations, who remembered the Maharaja’s rule for its prosperity, religious tolerance, administrative efficiency and patronage of art and architecture.

The Amritsar Vikas Manch organised a programme to recall the golden period of Amritsar under the Khalsa rule. Speakers highlighted how the Maharaja transformed the city into an important centre of spirituality, trade, industry and commerce. They recalled his contribution to embellishing the Golden Temple with gold and marble and giving it its distinctive architectural beauty.

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Citing historical records, the organisers pointed out that in 1830, goods worth Rs 6,90,284 were manufactured in Amritsar, compared with goods worth Rs 2 lakh in Lahore. The city's octroi revenue during the same year stood at Rs 9 lakh, against Rs 16 lakh for the entire Punjab. They said these figures reflected Amritsar's economic importance during the Maharaja's reign.

Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, Manmohan Singh Brar, Rajwinder Singh Gill, Jaspal Singh, Kuldeep Singh Boparai, advocate Harpreet Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhatti and Sukhdev Singh Sehjra were among those who paid tributes. Historian Dr Jaswinder Singh Shukarchakia, a descendant of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Gurbakhsh Singh Bedi were also there.

Meanwhile, the Akal Sewa Foundation, led by social activist Sarabjit Singh Sonu Jandiala, organised the annual birth anniversary programme near the Maharaja's statue. The organisers said several restoration and beautification works at Ram Bagh had been completed with the intervention of Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and support from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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They recalled that a Rs 1-crore project for the improvement of the area surrounding the Maharaja's statue was taken up under the Smart City initiative after Aujla visited the site in 2024. The work has now been completed. The foundation also raised demands for pathways around the Summer Palace, covering the old munshi khanas, and installation of solar lights and CCTV cameras in the garden.

The programme included prayers for the welfare of all, followed by the hoisting of the Nishan Sahib outside the Summer Palace with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Virasat Manch president Kuljit Singh also visited and lit the candles at the the Summer Palace. Social worker Pawan Sharma raised the issue of encroachments in the historic garden under the nose of Municipal Corporation.