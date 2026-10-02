Turning a leaf from history on the day dedicated to Bapu — Gandhi Jayanti

Decades after Bapu continues to live on — in our thoughts and heart. Through landmarks, statues and historical sites, Mahatma Gandhi and everything about him is etched in our memory.

In 1919, when Mahatma Gandhi called for the Satyagraha against Rowlatt Act, which was a draconian oppressive law enforcement enabling the British government to detain and suppress any kind of opposition, two prominent Amritsar leaders of nationalist movement — Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew and Dr Satyapal — rose to the occasion. The resulting mass movements and clash with British officers ended up in the tragic Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on April 13, 1919.

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The memorial today not only carries the memory of martyrs of that massacre, but also Mahatma Gandhi, who was deeply affected by the tragedy and called off the movement nationwide. His engagement with Punjab and Amritsar grew in the aftermath of the massacre, bringing him into the city’s turbulent political history.

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One of the most visible reminders is the Gandhi Gate, or as we still know it, the historic Hall Gate. Standing at one of the principal entrances to the old city, the structure has witnessed Amritsar’s transformation over the decades. While its erstwhile name, Hall Gate, is linked to the colonial administration, as it was named after British Deputy Commissioner HC Hall, post-independence the name was changed to Gandhi Gate. Though there are no physical markers that mention the name change, the gate still is labelled as Hall Gate.

In Company Bagh, another physical reminder stands in the form of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, depicting him walking with his characteristic staff. The statue was unveiled by then Vice-President Dr S Radhakrishnan on October 2, 1960, on Gandhi Jayanti. The statue, otherwise faded from memory and everyday public activity, gets a new lease of life on October 2 every year.

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There are also lesser-known traces waiting to be rediscovered. Historical accounts refer to a Swaraj Ashram in Chheharta, associated with the Gandhian period. Whether substantial portions of the original structure survive today remains a question for local historians and heritage researchers. Also, the century old heritage structure Lal Kothi, near Bhandari bridge, was also called Gandhi Ashram as it used to be run by Kasturba Gandhi Trust toll the late 70s.

For a city whose history is so closely intertwined with the freedom struggle, these remnants offer more than a glimpse of Gandhi. They provide an opportunity to revisit the people, places and political upheaval through which Amritsar became an important chapter in India’s journey to independence.

The challenge now is to identify, document and preserve these less-visible traces before they disappear from the city’s physical landscape and, eventually, from its memory.