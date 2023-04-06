Turning love for cars into her calling

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 5

As a five-year-old, Humaira Mushtaq had her first driving experience sitting behind the wheels of a go-karting car. “I loved it so much that I decided to take up racing as a passion,” shared Mushtaq, who was in Amritsar to receive the FICCO FLO Trailblazer Achiever award at an event hosted by its Amritsar chapter.

She turned her love for cars into her calling, deciding to pursue a career in motorsports. Twenty five-year-old Humaira Mushtaq, who has a Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery (BDS), is the first female professional racer from Jammu and Kashmir and has several podium finishes to her name in the national circuit. “My initiation on the racing track happened when we lived abroad for a while, as we had access there. When we returned to India, I told my parents that I wanted to take up motorsports. I come from a family of doctors, so my mother was a bit sceptical over my future as there were not many women professional motorsports athletes at the time. Also, since it’s an expensive sport, I had to self-finance, which meant convincing my parents about my commitment toward it,” shared Humaira.

Her first breakthrough in professional racing circuit came in 2019, with JK Tyres and MRF National Championships. Her first podium finished happened earlier this year at the MRF National Racing Championship at Chennai, when she became the first woman to get a podium finish at the nationals. Calling her parents her biggest supporters, Humaira said that her mother has been a constant pillar of strength in her journey. “I lost my father when I was 14 and as a single parent, my mother has supported my dreams, despite my challenging journey. My father’s last words to me were: ‘Do not stop racing, Allah will help you. Just go for it because you have the talent for it.’”

Her message to young girls and women who want to take up motorsports or chart an unconventional path is straight from the heart. “Dare to dream the impossible and believe in your dreams.”